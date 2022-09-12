MANSFIELD, Texas — The reigning state champion China Spring Cougars’ repeat bid is still alive.
Friday, China Spring beat Decatur 33-27 in the UIL Class 4A Div. I state semifinal at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
The Cougars led 24-7 at the half, and saw their lead dwindle.
Decatur led a furious comeback, including recovering an onside kick, but China Spring was able to get a needed stop to seal the win.
The Cougars face Boerne in the UIL Class 4A Div. I state championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
China Spring clinches 2nd straight State berth
The Cougars are returning for a chance to repeat as state champions
