China Spring clinches 2nd straight State berth

MANSFIELD, Texas — The reigning state champion China Spring Cougars’ repeat bid is still alive.



Friday, China Spring beat Decatur 33-27 in the UIL Class 4A Div. I state semifinal at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.



The Cougars led 24-7 at the half, and saw their lead dwindle.



Decatur led a furious comeback, including recovering an onside kick, but China Spring was able to get a needed stop to seal the win.



The Cougars face Boerne in the UIL Class 4A Div. I state championship game at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.