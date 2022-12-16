China Spring wins second consecutive state championship

The Cougars trailed 21-0 in the second quarter and didn't lead it until the final play.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It took all 48 minutes, but China Spring has gone back-to-back.

The Cougars beat Boerne, 24-21, in the UIL Class 4A Div. I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday.

Boerne took a 21-0 lead with 9:37 to play in the second quarter and the Cougars didn't score until five minutes later, going in to the half down 21-7.

The Cougars shut Boerne out in the second half, 17-0, with Thomas Barr nailing a 20-yard field goal to win it as time expired. It was China Spring's only lead in the game.

The Cougars finish 14-1, with the lone loss coming in non-district to TAPPS state champion Dallas Parish Episcopal.