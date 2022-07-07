Off the Field | China Spring's Hadyn Shoots

Whether it's playing four sports or mastering her instrument, Hadyn Shoots is up for anything.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — It might be summer break, but that doesn't mean that Hadyn Shoots is taking anytime off.

Playing four sports, the French horn and trying to get a college athletic scholarship takes up most of her free time.

But she isn't complaining.

“So enjoyable, I just love going out there and showing off myself and helping my team to a victory.”

Her coaches sing her praises.

“She’s a great leader for her teammates," girl's basketball coach Kristi Mize said. "She’s always up. She’s like the perfect kid. If there’s perfection, she’s one of them."

Her first love is sports, picking up softball and basketball when she was four-years-old.

Next came the music.

“Sixth grade, it’s the first time I’d ever known what a horn was so I picked it up and absolutely love it," Shoots said.

“She's gonna be a Rockstar later because of her ability to do it now," band director Marc Nichelson said.

As her time winds down at China Spring, her focus is on softball and playing in college. Her dad was her first coach and he says he will be emotional when it all ends.

“It's gonna be tough but I'm excited for her because at the end of the day, this is just the beginning. She has a great future ahead of her, and we’ll be there to support her in that as well," Chris Shoots said.

Life has been loud for the high schooler, but a decrescendo is coming, and she won't forget what being a Cougar has taught her.

“It's kind of like shaped me into the human I am today, for our society and even as a student athlete, so it’s something that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life," she said.

