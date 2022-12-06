China Spring's McCollum named finalist for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year

Cash McCollum has guided China Spring back to the state semifinals and is now one of 10 vying for the state's top high school football award.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEWISVILLE, Texas — For the second consecutive season, a China Spring quarterback is up for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year.

Tuesday, Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine announced Cougar QB Cash McCollum is one of 10 finalists for the award.

The junior is a big part of China Spring's run back to the state semifinal, after moving in from Wimberley ahead of the 2022 season.

The Cougars are the reigning 4A Div. II state champions and face Decatur in this year's 4A Div. I state semifinal Friday in Mansfield. Major Bowden, who was the QB during China Spring's 2021 state title run, won the award last year.

Baylor commit Austin Novosad from Dripping Springs is also among the finalists.

The complete list of finalists is below:

China Spring QB Cash McCollum

Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold

Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad

El Campo RB Rueben Owens

Shiner RB Dalton Brooks

DeSoto WR Johntay Cook II

Silsbee WR Dre'Lon Miller

Austin Westlake DE Colton Vasek

Galena Park North Shore ATH David Amador

Timpson ATH Terry Bussey

The winner of the award will be announced ahead of the TaxAct Texas Bowl between Texas Tech and Ole Miss, scheduled for Dec. 28th at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the winner will be recognized.