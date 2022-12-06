China Spring's McCollum named finalist for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year

LEWISVILLE, Texas — For the second consecutive season, a China Spring quarterback is up for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year.
Tuesday, Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine announced Cougar QB Cash McCollum is one of 10 finalists for the award.
The junior is a big part of China Spring's run back to the state semifinal, after moving in from Wimberley ahead of the 2022 season.
The Cougars are the reigning 4A Div. II state champions and face Decatur in this year's 4A Div. I state semifinal Friday in Mansfield. Major Bowden, who was the QB during China Spring's 2021 state title run, won the award last year.
Baylor commit Austin Novosad from Dripping Springs is also among the finalists.
The complete list of finalists is below:
- China Spring QB Cash McCollum
- Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold
- Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad
- El Campo RB Rueben Owens
- Shiner RB Dalton Brooks
- DeSoto WR Johntay Cook II
- Silsbee WR Dre'Lon Miller
- Austin Westlake DE Colton Vasek
- Galena Park North Shore ATH David Amador
- Timpson ATH Terry Bussey
The winner of the award will be announced ahead of the TaxAct Texas Bowl between Texas Tech and Ole Miss, scheduled for Dec. 28th at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the winner will be recognized.
Other past recipients include Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel, as well as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Jacquizz Rodgers and former Dallas Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert.