'I think hands down this is the best thing Waco has to offer' | City of Waco prepares for TriWaco Triathlon

WACO, Texas — It's that time of year again! Hundreds of athletes will be making their way to Waco this weekend for the annual TriWaco Triathlon. It's a morning full of swimming, biking and running where racers put their skills to the ultimate test.

Fun fact: Waco is home to the first-ever triathlon in the state of Texas, and on July 9, the Brazos River will be full of swimmers competing for their next PR or TriWaco title.

Athletes line up along the river and wait for the blaring horn that signals the start of the TriWaco takeoff.

"Our swim is amazing because it's a point-to-point swim," Alivia Gomez, Director of Special Events for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said. "You're not going against the current and it's super smooth. It's just one side of the river to the other."

TriWaco consists of an open water swim, an 8-mile bike loop and a run through Cameron Park that brings people to Waco from all over the country.

"Last year we had two countries represented. We had somebody come from New Zealand to join us," Gomez said. "We also had 13 different states represented as well. So, we have a good group coming from all over to experience Waco and TriWaco."

One of those participants is Hope Koch, a Baylor professor who has been competing in TriWaco with her husband from the very start.

"We really do it every year. I actually have been in Waco and worked here for 22 years," said Koch. "I think hands down this is the best thing Waco has to offer."

The Kochs have become TriWaco regulars with Koch placing in the top ten and her husband taking the title many times. Their triathlon weekend has become a yearly routine.

"Sunday, you can start setting up your equipment at 4:30 a.m. and about 6:15 for the pre-race meeting. Then at 6:30, we'll stage ourselves to get in the water. Then, we'll swim, bike, run and the people will actually have ice and things on the run to cool yourself down," Koch said. "Then after we cross the finish line, you get a medal and they have pizza for you and you get to kind of stay around and cheer everybody on and go to the award ceremony."

TriWaco can't come soon enough for the Kochs. The tradition lives on for them and many other families who can't wait to cross the bridge at the finish line.

"It's so much fun just to hear the stories and the inspiration that have people come out and participate in the event and hear their 'why'," Gomez said. "It's just a great event to have both for the community development and then just to see people be involved with something that they're passionate about."



For anybody that wants to come and watch the race, it is very spectator friendly. You can hang out in Indian Spring Park to see all of the athletes.

In terms of road closures, University Park will be closed for a portion between Washington Street and Franklin. MLK will also be closed from 35 down to Lakeshore.

Instead of driving, spectators can also head over to the Suspension Bridge to watch these athletes cross that finish line.

