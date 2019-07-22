WACO, Texas — Clay Johnston of Baylor, Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma, Calvin Bundage of Oklahoma State and Jordyn Brooks of Texas Tech were honored as The Butkus Award Preseason Watch List members.

The 2019 watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus.

Johnston, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, is named to the Butkus Award Watch List for the first time in his career. He is the first Bear to be selected for the watch list since Taylor Young in 2016.

A fifth-year senior, Johnston is one of the top linebackers in the conference after earning 2018 All-Big 12-second team honors. He finished the 2018 campaign ranking fifth in the Big 12 with 99 total tackles and fifth with 8.25 tackles per game.

In the month of November, the Abilene, Texas, native averaged 13.3 tackles per game, including a career-high 17 tackles in the Bears’ come-from-behind victory over Oklahoma State on Homecoming. Overall, the MIKE linebacker has 179 career tackles, the most on the team.

Since the award's inception, five student-athletes from the league were named the winners of the award, most recently in 2010. Two of the Big 12’s previous honorees hailed from Oklahoma, marking the most winners of the award by a single program in the Conference.

Semifinalists will be named November 4, finalists November 25, and winners on or before December 10. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

Big 12 Student-Athletes on The Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

Clay Johnston, Baylor

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Calvin Bundage, Oklahoma State

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

