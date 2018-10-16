The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Blake Jackson to the practice squad. Jackson is in his first NFL season out of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

"I got the call yesterday morning at 9:30am when I was training and they told me they were going to bring me up later that afternoon." Jackson said Tuesday in a phone interview with KCEN sports. "There's been a couple teams that have reached out but the Browns have been the main team that has been in contact with me."

A quarterback in college, Jackson appeared in 39 games, passing for 4,311 yards and 49 touchdowns. He spent training camp with the Browns this season and had one reception for a 22-yard touchdown during the preseason.

"Being able to come in and pick up where I left off is really cool. The big thing is to catch up on the little things that I have missed and just make sure I can help this team in anyway possible." Jackson said.

Cleveland recently ended a 19-game winless streak after defeating the New York Jets 21-17 on September 20.

"Whenever they got their first win, I knew that was going to happen. I knew this year was going to be different." Jackson said. "During training camp, seeing all the talent that this team had. From the quarterback play to our defensive backs and our linebackers, being able to be apart of it now is going to be a big thing for me."

Jackson will be able to catch up with teammates such as Jarvis Landry, who leads the team with 33 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown.

"Being able to learn from Jarvis and Rashard Higgins. Those guys know their stuff and during training camp, they opened up to me and taught me a bunch of things."

Jackson says he is hoping to help the team as much as he can as the Browns get prepared to take on Tampa Bay this Sunday at 12 p.m.

© 2018 KCEN