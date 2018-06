The Clifton baseball team beat Kirbyville 2-0 in game three at Jacksonville High School on Saturday.

The Cubs won game one of the Region III Final in extras on Thursday but lost game two in extras on Friday, forcing a winner take all game three on Saturday.

Clifton 2-1 series win earned them a spot in the Class 3A state baseball tournament for the first time in school history.

The Cubs will face Brock in the semifinals on Friday at Dell Diamond.

