The Clifton Cubs advanced to the 3A state championship with a victory over Georgetown Gateway Prep Friday morning.

They will play the winner of the other semifinal game featuring Beckville Junior/Senior High School and Brock High School.

This was the team's first trip to state in the baseball program's history.

"It's so exciting," senior 1st baseman and pitcher Fisher Pitts said Thursday afternoon. "To be the first team to ever make it to state from Clifton is one of the best things that's ever happened to me."

The game had the town buzzing.

The city held a parade Thurday afternoon with hundreds of Cubs fans lining the streets.

"It's pure excitement," Babri Ernst said. "There's people who haven't been to a Clifton game in 15 years that are coming out to watch the Cubs compete this week."

Clifton coach Brian Slater added, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these guys. They put in a lot of hard work to get to this point, so I'm extremely excited for them."

© 2018 KCEN