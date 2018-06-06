Clifton High School has never won a state title in any sport.

The baseball team will try to change that this weekend.

The Cubs beat Kirbyville in the Class 3A Region III Finals to advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

"Anytime you can make it to this level, it's obviously exciting, exciting for the town and for the kids and I'm just extremely proud of the way they competed this last weekend to get us to the state tournament," Clifton head coach Brian Slater said.

Clifton (29-6-1) will face Georgetown Gateway (34-3) in the Class 3A state semifinals on Friday at Dell Diamond.

