The former NFL quarterback made an appearance at Nike headquarters in Beaverton as the company celebrated the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” ad campaign.

This week, Nike revealed it made Kaepernick the face of its campaign. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality.

During the event, Kaepernick spoke to Nike employees.

“Thank you for believing in me, as well as Nike and being able to do this," he said to the crowd.

Kaepernick is currently in litigation against the NFL, claiming that team owners colluded to keep him out of the league.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at the league, its owners and players who protest on several occasions. He said Nike’s endorsement deal with Kaepernick sends “a terrible message.”

