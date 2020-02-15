WACO, Texas — ESPN's Marque College Basketball Pregame Show is headed to Waco.

The network announced Saturday that College Gameday is headed to the Ferrell center at Baylor University for the second time. It's first trip to Waco came in 2011 when the Bears hosted Texas.

The Bears have had quite possibly the best season in the men's basketball program's history. Baylor is riding a program record 21-game win streak in to Saturday's game against West Virginia.

Baylor also played host to the football edition of College Gameday ahead of it's Nov. 16 showdown with Oklahoma.

Schools rarely host both editions in one school year. The most recent Big 12 to do it was Michigan State in 2013-2014.

College Gameday will be live form 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in Waco ahead of the Bears marque re-match with Kansas, which tips off at 11 a.m. inside the Ferrell Center.

The Bears are 22-1 overall, 11-0 in Big 12 play and can clinch the best start to conference play in Big 12 men's basketball history with a win Saturday afternoon.

