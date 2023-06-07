New season, bigger conference: Everything you need to know from Big 12 Media Days

WFAA will bring you the latest updates from Big 12 Media Days, including coach and player interviews, Commissioner Yormark's comments and more.

ARLINGTON, Texas — AT&T Stadium plays host to the 2023 Big 12 Media Days, and it will be more crowded than its ever been with football coaches and players.

The Big 12 Conference has 14 members this season, the most it has ever had since the 2011 season when there were 12 members. Colorado and Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 and Big Ten, respectively, and 2012 saw the four-team carousel of Missouri and Texas A&M (left for SEC) and TCU and West Virginia (joined from Mountain West and Big East). The conference has had 10 members ever since.

WFAA will provide live updates throughout the day at Big 12 Media Days.

Conference realignment is again the biggest topic heading into the season, as marquee Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma exit for the SEC in 2024, and BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati join this season. We'll dive more into that in our storylines to watch below.

5 storylines to watch

UT, OU leaving Big 12 for SEC after this season

The conferences two perennial powerhouses, and easily the two biggest brands in the Big 12, will leave after this season for greener pastures in the SEC. The SEC exit drama has been years in the making, the announcement is official and we're down to the last hoorah for the Longhorns and Sooners.

Crowds in the Big 12 are going to let them hear it this season, especially if UT or OU find themselves down or if they dare lose. We'll see if they have the last laugh, however, as they both project among tops in the conference (again).

New kids on the block

Out with the old, in with the new, they say?

With UT and OU leaving the SEC, the college football landscape was starting to come into question. Would the Big 12 crumble after losing it's top two brands, leaving it with only eight teams? Would other schools follow suit and head to other conferences? These were all questions being raised amid the Longhorn-Sooner saga.

Say hello to Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF, Big 12 faithful. The Big 12 went would and welcomed the four universities to the league and got them in before UT and OU left. All four come into the league off eight-or nine-win seasons, adding seemingly legitimate depth to the conference's competitiveness.

Return of the Hypnotoad?

TCU's magical run to the national title game last season was unexpected and captured the attention of the country. Or maybe it was just us all being hypnotized by the all-powerful hypnotoad.

Regardless of why, everything clicked for the Horned Frogs in 2022. TCU was picked to finish seven out of 10 during the preseason last year, but comeback wins and theatrical endings (i.e.: game-winning field goal at Baylor), led by Heisman candidate Max Duggan, hopped the Frogs into the CFP for the first time in school history.

TCU lost a lot to the NFL Draft. And, once again, the Frogs are slated for the middle of the conference. Will they hypnotize the Big 12 again with their amphibious secret weapon?

Is there a Cinderella in this group, and if so, who?

Last year's top two projected teams were Baylor and Oklahoma. They combined to finish 12-14 and 7-11 in the conference. TCU, as mentioned above, clearly did not finish seventh out of 10.

So the question is: Which of these teams on the lower end makes a run at the title?

I'd watch out for Kansas. With Jalon Daniels at quarterback, KU was off to a hot start in 2022, but the Jayhawks lost to TCU in a game where Daniels was injured and their middle of the season fell apart with him out. Daniels is the Big 12 Conference preseason all-conference quarterback and his teammate in the backfield, Devin Neal, is the conference's preseason all-conference running back selection.

Dynamic play from those two could led to a lot of Rock Chalk chants this season.

Is Texas ... back?

There is a collective eye roll from every non-UT fan every time the Longhorns are brought up in the conversation, and maybe for good reason. UT has been ranked in the top 25 preseason polls four times when they've only won eight games or less the year prior.

They were picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll after winning only five games in 2021. After an 8-5 campaign in 2022 that left them in third, Texas tops the preseason poll as the favorites to win the conference. A large part of that, perhaps, is the prospect of being led by former Southlake Carroll star Quinn Ewers at quarterback. He did shine in the small amount of playing time he saw against Alabama before getting injured.

And Ewers made his return from injury in one of college football's biggest rivalries (I'll let y'all argue if it is number one or not), to which he throttled the Sooners in one of the most dominant Longhorn wins in Red River Showdown history. It was the first Longhorn shutout in the rivalry since 1965, not to mention a near 50-piece (49-0).

So, if Ewers is to be as advertised, then UT will certainly be in the mix come December.

Preseason media poll

The Big 12 preseason poll was released on July 6, with the Texas Longhorns as the early favorite to win the conference. Here is a look at the full standings (First-place votes in parenthesis):

Texas (41), 886 Kansas State (14), 858 Oklahoma (4), 758 Texas Tech (4), 729 TCU (3), 727 Baylor, 572 Oklahoma State (1), 470 UCF, 463 Kansas, 461 Iowa State, 334 BYU, 318 Houston, 215 Cincinnati, 202 West Virginia, 129

Returning to DFW

Each team brings its coach and select players to represent the team, and there are a handful of Dallas-Fort Worth products making a return to the metroplex for the media day.

Houston: Jack Freeman (OL; Midlothian Heritage)

Oklahoma State: Preston Wilson (OL; Argyle)

Texas: Quinn Ewers (QB; Southlake Carroll), Jaylan Ford (LB, Frisco Lone Star)

Texas Tech: Jaylon Hutchings (DL; Forney), Jerand Bradley (WR, DeSoto)

Full Schedule

Wednesday, July 12

Noon – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark address

1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – TCU Coach Sonny Dykes press conference

1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen press conference

2:10 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. – Kansas Coach Lance Leipold press conference

2:35 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. – Baylor Coach Dave Aranda press conference

3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy press conference

3:25 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. – Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian press conference

3:50 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. – BYU Coach Kalani Sitake press conference

Thursday, July 13

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman press conference

9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. – UCF Coach Gus Malzahn press conference

10:10 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. – Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire press conference

10:35 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. – Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield press conference

11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. – West Virginia Coach Neal Brown press conference

11:25 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. – Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell press conference

11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. – Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables