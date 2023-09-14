Another coach has taken a shot at Deion Sanders. Here's what he said.

"When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me," he said.

COLORADO, USA — Deion Sanders is no stranger to the limelight.

In fact, one might argue he thrives in it.

Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes team have been the talk of college football since the moment the season kicked off against TCU in Fort Worth. Cowboys fans know – and TCU fans who didn't know found out – Sanders is not afraid to speak his mind. His post-game press conference, where Sanders put the world on notice, garnered millions of views on WFAA's YouTube page.

Now, after No. 18 Colorado beat Nebraska in Sanders' home debut, another coach for a rival team is giving the Buffaloes bulletin board material.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell seemingly criticized Sanders and how he addresses the media on his weekly radio show.

"We had to do a bunch of ESPN videos. And it’s great. I loved it. But our kids came out of those videos really with a chip on their shoulder," Norvell said Wednesday. "They’re tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it. I sat down with ESPN today. And I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me. They’re not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter. So, let’s go up there and play."

Norvell did not clearly state Sanders by name, but Sanders has done numerous TV interviews wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Here are Norvell's comments:

As if the Buffaloes needed any "extra motivation" for a rivalry game, Norvell just served it up on a silver platter.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are surely going to use Norvell's comments to fire them up.

Sanders told the media after the win over TCU that he "keeps receipts," and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, said he felt the team was disrespected by Nebraska ahead of its Week 2 win when the Huskers gathered at midfield ahead of the game. Shedeur Sanders also mentioned comments made by Nebraska's head coach, Matt Rhule, about his dad in the post-game press conference.

Here is Deion Sanders' press conference before the Colorado State game:

Colorado State is a 23 1/2-point underdog against Colorado. Colorado (2-0) and Colorado State (0-1) kick off at 10 a.m. CST at Folsom Field in Boulder.

