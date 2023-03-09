'We ain't got next. We got now': Deion's pregame speech was as good as you'd imagine

Before his team took the field against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Sanders gathered his players for a pregame speech.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Deion Sanders knows how to command the attention of a room. On Saturday, it wasn't for show.

Before his team took the field against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Sanders gathered his players for a pregame speech. It was as made-for-a-movie as you might imagine.

Sanders' oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., was filming the speech and included it in his postgame video recap Saturday night.

Coach Prime pregame speech to his team was absolutely amazing 😮‍💨🔥



"It's not about them. It's about us. This has nothing to do with the team opposing us. This is about us. This ain't got nothing to do with the naysayers, the unbelievers, the haters, the doubters. This is about us. When we started this journey, we told you it was going to be trying. It was going to be tough. But you endured, because it's about us. That man next to you is a miracle. That man next to you is a believer. That man next to you is a go-getter. That man next to you is a dog. That man next to you is somebody who wants this thing. That man next to you is somebody who believes. That man next to you is somebody that's gots to have it today. We ain't got tomorrow. We got now. We ain't got next. We got now."

Sanders then called back to his "We coming" phrase he's said since taking the Colorado job.

"We ain't coming no more!" he said.

His team responded: "We're here!"

"Now gimme my theme music!" Sanders shouted, and they hit the music and took the field.

If you noticed in the video, Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was standing next to Sanders when he made the speech. He was also on the sidelines for the game, joining a cast of celebrities and athletes in attendance.

And they all got a show, as Colorado beat TCU 45-42 in a thriller. Sanders called out his doubters in the postgame press conference.

"I got receipts, I know who they are," Sanders said of his critics. "I tried to tell you [about Travis Hunter] but you didn't want to believe me, because I'm just a lofty old young coach. I don't know nothing about football. I just played in the NFL for 14. Played at a high level in college for four. And been coaching youth all the way up for a long time. How do you think we got Dylan Edwards? I coached him when he was 4-7 years old. That's why we got Dylan Edwards."

