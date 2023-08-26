Jason Garrett opened the 2024 college football season calling the Notre Dame-Navy game. Fans were less than thrilled, apparently.

Shortly after kickoff of the Notre Dame-Navy game in Dublin, Garrett became a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, and not for a good reason.

DALLAS — College football is back, y'all. Hallelujah!

Saturdays from this point, onward, will be filled college football until a champion is crowned on Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Notre Dame and Navy kicked off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland.

Fans were stoked for the return of football ... until they realized who was calling the game, apparently. Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who joined NBC's broadcast team to call Notre Dame games, became a top trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, with fans less than thrilled about him on the call.

Here are just some of the posts:

Jason Garrett on the sidelines like pic.twitter.com/91r38uVmk3 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 1, 2023

Jason Garrett really makes this feel like Week Zero in Dublin. No juice — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 26, 2023

I was really excited to watch Notre Dame today.



Then I saw that Jason Garrett was calling the game. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 26, 2023

Me: College Football is back!



*Turns on NBC and hears Jason Garrett talking* pic.twitter.com/aeZDhVdD8d — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) August 26, 2023

College football is back!

But Jason Garrett is calling the game… pic.twitter.com/xH27oDfPC7 — KopiteTX (@KopiteTx) August 26, 2023

Jason Garrett after another 3 and out pic.twitter.com/UjVUUwWcfW — David Ruff (@dcarterruff) May 23, 2023

When Jason Garrett is on the call for the first college football game of the year: pic.twitter.com/v00IGUkLuo — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) August 26, 2023

First college football game in seven months and we get… Jason Garrett? pic.twitter.com/Pg5Ct1U5LU — Three For The Money (@threefourmoney) August 26, 2023

In the least surprising moment of CFB Week 0, Jason Garrett loved the draw play on 3rd and 10. — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) August 26, 2023

You misspelled “NBC continues to put awful Jason Garrett in broadcast booth” https://t.co/8OzpJP11Ho — Dennis Kelly (@dennispkelly) August 26, 2023

The Cowboys cut ties with Garrett in 2020 after he coached in Dallas from 2011 to 2019. This is Garrett's second season calling Notre Dame football games for NBC. Garrett also features on NBC's Sunday Night Football alongside Tony Dungy.