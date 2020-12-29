Mercari Texas Bowl cancelled due to COVID-19 cases within TCU football program

Officials said tickets purchased for the game will be refunded and processed through the outlet they were purchased from.

HOUSTON — The Mercari Texas Bowl, which was to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, has been cancelled due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases within the TCU football program.

ESPN Events and Lone Star Sport Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The annual bowl features a matchup between the Big XII and Southeastern conferences. This year’s game was set to feature TCU vs. Arkansas.

“While we are disappointed in cancelling this year’s game, we are looking forward to hosting both the Texas Kickoff and Texas Bowl next season,” David Fletcher, executive director, said. “We appreciate everybody’s support including our new title sponsor Mercari.”

Officials said tickets purchased for the game will be refunded and processed through the outlet they were purchased from.

Jeremiah Donati, the athletic director for TCU, said he was disappointed in the news and heartbroken for their student athletes, coaches and staff.

Incredibly disappointed to share the news below on the upcoming @TexasBowl matchup. Even more heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. #gofrogs pic.twitter.com/etGu7oN2SQ — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) December 29, 2020