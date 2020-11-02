BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Sam Moore has been named American Southwest Conference Co-West Division Player of the Week.

Moore, a junior guard from Nixon-Smiley High School, averaged 27.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over two contests. He became the second ASC player to post a triple-double this season when he scored 30 points and added 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Saturday’s win over Howard Payne.

Moore shot 49 percent from the field and hit all 16 of his free throw attempts over the two games. He also added three steals.

Moore shared this honor with Tristen Licon of Sul Ross State. This is the fourth ASC Player of the Week honor of Moore’s career.

The Cru are 13-8 overall and 5-7 in ASC play on the season. UMHB will hit the road for ASC crossover games at East Texas Baptist on Thursday and LeTourneau University on Saturday.

