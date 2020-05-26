WACO, Texas — The Connecticut Sun have waived four players, including former Baylor standout Juicy Landrum, according to a press release Monday.

Megan Huff, Jacki Gemelos and Jazmon Gwathmey were also waived by the club.

Landrum was selected with the 35th overall pick in the third round of last months WNBA Draft and will now look to begin her professional career with another organization.

Shortly before the draft, the league announced that training camp and the regular season would be delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

