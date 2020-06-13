WACO, Texas — Connor Phillips has been on Major League Baseball's radar for quite some time.

Phillips knew he had the talent to become a high draft pick, so he gambled on himself.

He was originally committed to play at LSU, but after being drafted out of high school in the 35th round by the Toronto Blue Jays, he decided to attend McLennan Community College so he could remain draft eligible after his freshman season.

"It was just to give myself the best opportunity," said Phillips. "I felt like being draft eligible was the best for me and it ended up working out pretty decent for me."

Coming into the season, Perfect Game tabbed Phillips as the top-rated junior college freshman in the nation.

The freshman appeared in six games for the Highlanders, posting a 3-1 record with 27 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA in 25.2 innings of work.

"This was a guy we really targeted once day two of the draft came in," said Scott Hunter, Director of Amateur Scouting. "We thought about how aggressive we needed to be, where we could get him and we felt that comp B was an outstanding chance to get an impact arm with a really big upside."

Phillips gives a lot of credit to Head Coach Mitch Thompson and his entire coaching staff for helping him develop into a better pitcher.

"I think that he prepares his kids so well and tries to get them ready for the next level because that's everybody's end goal," said Phillips. "It's just keep going up and going to the next level."

Phillips wouldn't be the first Mariner to come out of MCC. Jay Buhner, who is a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame, played for the Highlanders back in 1983-84.

"I know a little bit about him," said Phillips. "I played with him on MLB "The Show" a little bit."

Scott Hunter said the Mariners were looking for an impact arm on day two and targeted Phillips with the extra pick they acquired in a trade back in December.

"You sit in the stands watching him throw, and you go, woah," said Hunter. "You jump back when he rips off a breaking ball and he’s touching 98. Everything with Connor is going to be how he harnesses the stuff. He has had some strike zone issues here and there, but it’s really within the zone. He’s not missing by much. It’s just his stuff is so electric at times."

Connor grew up a die hard Astros fan and now he could be facing them on a regular basis in the near future.

