Copperas Cove ISD announces new athletic director and head football coach

School officials said Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees approved the personnel for both Cari Lowery and Tony Johnson.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Independent School District announced its new athletic director and head football coach Monday night via email news release.

Lowery previously served as the Copperas Cove High School Lady Dawg volleyball coach and will be promoted to athletic director.

According to the news release, Lowery is one of only 30 female athletic directors in Texas’ 1,032 school districts. Lowery brings a winning record to her new position as the 12th winningest coach in Texas high school volleyball history.

Under her leadership, Copperas Cove High School volleyball has appeared in the state playoffs 27 times in Lowery’s 29 years at CCISD.

Tony Johnson will step in as the new football head coach at Copperas Cove High School. Johnson most recently served as a high school athletic director in Dallas Independent School district, per the news release.

Johnson took his team to a winning season for the first time in 20 years and was chosen coach of the week in Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Johnson has 28 years as an experienced athletic executive in education and coaching.