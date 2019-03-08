KILLEEN, Texas — Ten years ago, Cory Jefferson was a basketball star at Killeen High School. Today, he's giving back on the same gym floor.

Saturday, Jefferson held his fifth annual free basketball camp for kids in the Killeen area.

Jefferson said he saw kids who have come to all five and walked in wearing the shirt from his first in 2015.

"It just feels good to be able to give back to the community," Jefferson said. "Like my mom was telling everybody earlier, year five is a milestone. I'm thankful for that and appreciative of everybody who came out and has helped me put this camp on all these years."

Jefferson is currently a free agent. He's been playing professionally since graduating from Baylor in 2014.