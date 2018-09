Copperas Cove — A Central Texas assistant coach is up for a weekly statewide award.

Copperas Cove defensive coordinator Cody McCauley has been nominated for Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Assistant Coach of the Week award.

The voting closes Thursday. McCauley is competing against three coaches from across the state for the honor.

Who should be the @DairyMAX Built by Nature Assistant Coach of the Week for Week 2? Vote now!https://t.co/9rzUkQM09h — Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) September 11, 2018

