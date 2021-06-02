Crawford falls in softball state title game

AUSTIN, Texas — The Crawford Lady Pirates fell just short of repeating as state champions.
Wednesday, Stamford edged Crawford 5-4 in the UIL 2A softball State Championship Game at UT's McCombs Field in Austin. The win gave Stamford its first softball state championship.
The Lady Pirates led 3-1 before a weather delay cleared the stadium in the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, Stamford took advantage of a passed ball to cut the Crawford lead to 4-3 before an error on a pop fly scored two runs and won the game for the Lady Bulldogs.
It was Crawford's fifth trip to the state tournament, falling one run short of its fourth state championship.