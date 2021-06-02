Crawford falls in softball state title game

The Lady Pirates came up one run short of a repeat.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Crawford Lady Pirates fell just short of repeating as state champions.

Wednesday, Stamford edged Crawford 5-4 in the UIL 2A softball State Championship Game at UT's McCombs Field in Austin. The win gave Stamford its first softball state championship.

The Lady Pirates led 3-1 before a weather delay cleared the stadium in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Stamford took advantage of a passed ball to cut the Crawford lead to 4-3 before an error on a pop fly scored two runs and won the game for the Lady Bulldogs.