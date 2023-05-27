Crawford punches ticket to the state tournament for 4th straight year

The Pirates defeated Trenton 7-0 on Saturday and head back to the 2A state tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

CRAWFORD, Texas — It's a party in Waxahachie because the Crawford Pirates are headed back to the 2A softball state tournament for the fourth straight year.

The Pirates have been rolling through post season play with five shutout wins, and on Saturday, May 27, they racked in lucky number six.

Kenzie Jones made noise in the circle for the Pirates and had herself a day. The senior pitched her first no-hitter of the season after securing 11 strikeouts. She stunned hitters with her curveball and change up ... both pitches she's been working on all week.

"You know they've always told you that experience really helps with big games, and you don't realize that until you have the experience," Jones said. "I worked really hard on my change up this week in practice. I knew that their top four of five hitters were really solid and could hit velocity. I just had to have something to offset that."

Jones now has 30 wins and 2 losses under her belt so far this season.

Crawford racked in runs all game. Savannah Pogue led the way for the Pirates in the box with a late game 2-run homer to extend the lead, 6-0.

Head coach Kirk Allen has made all four trips to the state tournament over his coaching career with the Pirates. He is familiar with this feeling and said on Saturday, his squad peaked at the exact right time.

"We played our best game today by far. We were on point with everything," Allen said. "Defense played well. Offense played well. Kenzie obviously had 11 strikeouts and played a great game. All of those things put together and it is going to be really tough to beat us."

Next up, the Pirates head to Austin with just two more wins in their way of back-to-back state titles.

They face Weimer on Tuesday, May 30 with first pitch at 4 p.m. and 6 Sports will have you covered with all the highlights.