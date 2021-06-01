Crawford advances to state softball championship game

The Lady Pirates will play the winner of Tuesday's night camp between Weimar and Stamford.

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one more win, Crawford will repeat as state softball champions.

Tuesday, the Lady Pirates beat previously-undefeated West Sabine 1-0 in the state semifinals at McCombs Field in Austin.

The game was scoreless when Crawford's Taylor Golke hit in to a double play in the top of the seventh inning, meaning the Lady Pirates were down to their final out. Then, Madi Green hit a single before Addy Goldenberg crushed a moon shot to left center.

Green turned on the jets and scored from first with ease, the game's only run.

Crawford pitcher Kenzie Jones threw six strikeouts in the complete game outing, while walking just three and giving up four hits.