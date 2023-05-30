Crawford's softball season ends after being defeated by Weimar in UIL State Semifinal

The Lady Pirates had won three consecutive state semifinals entering Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Crawford Lady Pirates will have to wait a year for their shot at a fifth state championship to continue.

Crawford lost to Weimar 3-0 on Tuesday in a UIL Class 2A State Semifinal at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

The Ladycats started quickly, sending the game's first pitch for a double in the right field gap, immediately followed by an error allowing Reagan Wick to reach second and putting two on for Taylor Smith.

Smith hit a sacrifice fly to score the game's first run.

Paige Pavlu logged an RBI single afterward before Crawford ace Kenzie Jones struck out Kylie Helmcamp, the sixth hitter of the inning, to get the Lady Pirates out with just a 2-0 deficit.

Crawford got its first hit in the second inning from Taylor Gohlke as she sent one up the middle.

But, most of the Lady Pirates' hits seemed to go straight to a Weimar defender.

Weimar added a run in the third when Wick scored pinch runner Alazay Moreno on a base hit to make it 3-0.

Wick and Jones, who both pitched a complete game Tuesday, will likely play against each other again in college as Wick is committed to Colorado State and Jones to New Mexico, both of which are in the Mountain West Conference.

Crawford finished its season with a 34-3 overall record and just one loss against a 2A team.

The Ladycats will play for the 2A state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Austin.