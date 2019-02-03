RICHARDSON, Texas — It's been a week. It's a different floor in a different city. But another bracket is down to the same two teams.

After winning the program's first NCAA Tournament game Friday, UMHB's women's basketball team will face UT-Dallas in the second round of the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championships.

The Cru are going for revenge, after the Comets beat UMHB in the American Southwest Conference's tournament championship game last Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center in Belton.

The twist?

UMHB also beat UTD on its floor Dec. 8, 75-70.

After last Saturday's 63-58 loss to the Comets, Cru coach Mark Morefield said they would spend time addressing rebounding. UTD not only out-rebounded UMHB in the ASC title game, but managed 18 offensive rebounds.

"We spent two days just addressing rebounding," Morefield said after Friday's win over Rhodes. "These girls did, they worked really hard for two days on rebounding and it got physical."

Friday night, they addressed it. The Crusaders out-rebounded Rhodes 43-37, including holding the Lynx to nine offensive rebounds.

When UTD faced the Cru in December, the Comets were held to just 10 offensive rebounds, their third-lowest total of the season.

As the bracket was unveiled Monday, Morefield and the Cru said they knew what they needed to adjust to beat UTD this time out.

"That's one thing about this team, you don't have to motivate them too much when somebody's beat them," Morefield said. "I know in the tournament last weekend, they would have loved to have another shot at Hardin-Simmons. The reason why, is Hardin-Simmons was the last team to beat us.

"They know what their talent is, they now what they can accomplish, they know the limit for them, they know what they can bring to the table, there's not much motivation after a team beats you, with this team."

Now, a revenge win won't only be their second road win against a ranked conference foe this season, but will help the Cru continue to make history in what's already been a historic season.

Tipoff against UT-Dallas is at 7 p.m. Saturday inside the UTD Activity Center in Richardson.