SAN ANTONIO — For the second consecutive year, UMHB faced its conference rival in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crusaders beat UT-Dallas 64-48 inside Trinity University's Calgaard Gym in San Antonio, advancing in the NCAA Div. III Women's Tournament.

Senior guard Hannah Holt missed the game after injuring her knee with two minutes to play in Friday's first-round win over Austin College. A'Lexiss Benton started in her place.

Madison McCoy led the way for UMHB with 18 points, Kendall Rollins had 14 and Alicia Blackwell scored 10.

The Crusaders are now 25-4 overall and will play in the Sweet 16 in both of their only NCAA Tournament appearances.

UMHB will face Christopher-Newport in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The site will be announced later this weekend.

