OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys are hoping that recent offers to quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and running back Ezekiel Elliott will let the team have a successful training camp to get ready for the upcoming season.

On Friday, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told reporters that the offers made to each of the three players are "solid."

The team is hoping to make communication with Elliot who is labeled "non-report" to training camp on Friday. Jane Slater of the NFL reports that Elliott’s camp has yet to respond to the offer made by the team.

Elliott has not shown up to mandatory meetings on Friday and is still absent from training camp as of Saturday, citing demands for a new deal to be negotiated before his attendance to training camp. The star running back is still on his rookie contract and is scheduled to pay him $3.9 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020. The team picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott's rookie contract in April. At the time, Elliott would have been the fourth highest-paid running back in 2020.