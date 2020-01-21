WACO, Texas — Monday, Baylor University officially introduced its newest head football coach.

Dave Aranda addressed the media and public for the first time since arriving in Waco as the school's 28th head football coach.

At his press conference, Aranda discussed what drew him to the school when Matt Rhule left for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Below are highlights from Aranda's introductory press conference.

Aranda's first season as Baylor head coach begins Sept. 5th, when the Bears face Ole Miss in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston.

