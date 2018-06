Texas Football Magazine founder, Dave Campbell will be at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 23 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. signing copies of the 2018 Summer edition of Texas Football magazine.

Limited copies of the Summer Edition are available in the Hall of Fame's gift shop.

At 400 pages, the magazine is still the largest of its kind, providing insight on both college and high school football across the state.

