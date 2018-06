WASHINGTON (WUSA9)-- Thursday night is an opportunity for the Washington Capitals to do something that no professional D.C. sports team has done in a very long time.

So it would be natural for all of the other teams to rally behind the Caps to show their support, and want them to bring home the Stanley Cup.

Prior to Game 5 many teams and athletes in the area took to social media to show they had Caps fever.

.@Capitals, ready to clean up tonight? @GeorgetownJack would like to offer pup his skills as a Zam-BONE-i if it will help bring the #StanleyCup to our city. Georgetown is #ALLCAPS! pic.twitter.com/y9ePZ2XKrG — Georgetown Univ. (@Georgetown) June 7, 2018

