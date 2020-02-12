Didi Richards returns as Lady Bears stave off South Florida

Baylor's star senior returned to the floor just 38 days after suffering a serious injury.

TAMPA, Fla. — When the ball was tipped to start Tuesday's game for the Lady Bears, the biggest sense of normalcy was Queen Egbo's return to the starting lineup after she missed last week's opener.

After the first timeout, just three minutes in to Baylor's game at South Florida, Didi Richards returned to action just 38 days after sustaining a spinal cord injury without radiographic abnormality in practice.

On her first shot attempt, Baylor's first possession with her on the floor, Richards converted an and-one en route to a 67-62 win inside the Yuengling Center at USF for her fourth-ranked Lady Bears.

Richards played 30 minutes, totaling 4 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists in the win. Egbo led the way for Baylor with 25 points.

Back-and-forth the whole way, the Lady Bears took the lead for the first time late in the first and had to do so again in the fourth when Egbo hit a turnaround jump-hook through contact.

As has seemed standard with Kim Mulkey's Baylor squads the past several years, second chance points were key for BU. The Lady Bears scored 21 second chance points on 24 offensive rebounds.

Add in 19 points off 18 Bull turnovers and Baylor did was Baylor does Tuesday night.

Next, the Lady Bears head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the Razorbacks. That tip is currently scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday before opening Big 12 play four days later at West Virginia.