Dillon Doyle shows out for Bears in return to Iowa

The Iowa native and former Iowa Hawkeye played a big role in the Bears win vs Iowa State

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — Wherever Dillon Doyle has been, the Iowa State Cyclones have been his foe.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, a city 120 miles West of Ames, Doyle grew up rooting against ISU and then went on to play at the University of Iowa.

On Saturday, he had around 50 friends and family members on hand at Jack Trice Stadium as the Baylor Bears took on Iowa State.

“Way neat." Dave Aranda said about Doyle returning to his home state. "He’s been great throughout this week. Dillon really making himself available to the younger players and making himself so he's approachable."

The linebacker impacted the game on both sides of the ball for the Bears. He scored on a one-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen in the first half of the contest.

On defense, he has two total tackles and a half tackle for a loss.

Sporting the number five, a single digit jersey number only given out to captains for Baylor, Doyle led the Bears out of the tunnel before the game.

His teammate Bryson Jackson said it was a special thing to watch.

“It was truly amazing because this is something Dillon loves," Jackson said. "Dillon comes in day in, day out and puts the work in. He’s such a big leader on our team that being back on his home field and all the work he’s put in, that’s truly amazing.”

Doyle left Ames a happy man, helping the Bears defeat Iowa State 31-24 as the Bears captured their first Big 12 win and road win of the year.