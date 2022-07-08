District 9 Senior all-stars bring home Senior League Softball World Series

The team rallied in the sixth-inning to come from behind and win

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The District 9 Senior all-stars won the Senior League Softball World Series on Sunday night in Sussex County, Delaware.

The team trailed Delaware 3-0 entering the sixth inning before exploding for nine runs. Ky-Li Alonzo hit a grand slam which put the game out of reach.

It marks back-to-back years that this team has won the Senior League World Series. They also won in 2019, the last time the tournament was played due to COVID-19.

Delaware was able to rally and score two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

District 9 ultimately went on to win 9-5.

District 9 is made up of athletes from nearby Central Texas school districts.