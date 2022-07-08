x
District 9 Senior all-stars bring home Senior League Softball World Series

The team rallied in the sixth-inning to come from behind and win

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The District 9 Senior all-stars won the Senior League Softball World Series on Sunday night in Sussex County, Delaware. 

The team trailed Delaware 3-0 entering the sixth inning before exploding for nine runs. Ky-Li Alonzo hit a grand slam which put the game out of reach.

It marks back-to-back years that this team has won the Senior League World Series. They also won in 2019, the last time the tournament was played due to COVID-19. 

Delaware was able to rally and score two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

District 9 ultimately went on to win 9-5.

District 9 is made up of athletes from nearby Central Texas school districts.

The  team is managed by Chance Bacon, The roster is as follows: Shyann Mondragon, Ky-Li Alonzo, Christi McGuire, Journee White, Ava Hrabal, Kiara Walker, Lauren Harris, Lindsay Talafuse, Isabela “Izzy” Garcia, Jayden Sadler, Delanie Evans, Kaidence Quinn, Miah Corona, Nicole Mucha and Azura Bacon.

