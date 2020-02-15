WACO, Texas — There was stuff in both games he said afterward he wanted to address, but Glenn Moore still wound up emotionally watching the video board when he was done coaching for the night.

Baylor swept its Friday double-header in the Getterman Classic, beating Prairie View A&M 7-4 and Grand Canyon 10-2 in five innings at Getterman Stadium in Waco. The wins improve the Lady Bears to 5-2 on the young season.

With the win over Grand Canyon in the night cap, Baylor coach Glenn Moore now has 900 career wins, spanning 23 full seasons at LSU, Baylor and one season at William Carey College in Hattiesberg, Mississippi.

"I'm a blessed man to be able to do what I love to do and be surrounded by many people who made that happen," Moore said. "First, the players, but there's also a lot of coaches who have been a part of it."

In the first game of the day, Prairie View A&M jumped out to a quick lead with an RBI ground-out from Daneisha Hinton in the first inning. Baylor responded with a three-run second and two-run fifth to finish off the Lady Panthers.

Against Grand Canyon, it was essentially the same song, different verse. The 'Lopes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second off a RBI sacrifice to left field from Kristin Fifield, immediately followed by an RBI double to right off the glove of Maddison Kettler from Kaylee Dietrich.

Then, shortstop Emily Hott reached on an error in the fourth, scoring Lou Gilbert and freshman pitcher Aliyah Pritchett to give Baylor its first lead in the game. Josie Bower, who came in off the bench, then followed suit with a one-out three-run home run to left field to give the Lady Bears the lead.

And they never slowed down.

"It felt magical, it really did," Pritchett said. "I can see that we're growing really well as a family and it felt awesome to be with him and be able to do that together."

But the attention afterward was on the man who's teams clad in green and gold have accomplished almost everything college softball has to offer.

"It's really special to be a part of a big legacy like that," Bower said. "It means a lot and he's obviously built a really great program here at Baylor, so just to be a little splash in that big legacy means a lot."

The Lady Bears have three games left in the Getterman Classic, two on Saturday. They'll play Western Illinois to close round-robin play at 12:30 p.m. before playing in the semifinals at either 3 or 5:30 p.m.

The consolation game is at 10 a.m. Sunday with the championship game scheduled for Noon.

