Chargers draft Temple grad Quentin Johnston in 1st round

Johnston is a 2020 graduate of Temple High School and now sets off to begin his NFL career.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second year in a row, a pro prospect from the Temple/Belton area is headed to the NFL.

Temple High alum Quentin Johnston was drafted 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnston was a standout receiver at TCU for three seasons, including when he was the offensive MVP in TCU's College Football Playoff Semifinal win over Michigan when he caught six passes for 163 yards and a score.

In 2022, Johnston was the Horned Frogs' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2018. He finished 19.0 career yards per reception, second among active players in the FBS and fourth in TCU history.

Johnston was the second-highest-rated recruit in the Gary Patterson era at TCU, ranked the 13th-best receiver out of Temple High School.