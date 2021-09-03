Egbo has career night, Baylor finishes regular season with a win

Queen Egbo put up 36 points and Baylor's win streak is at 14 games

WACO, Texas — The Lady Bears closed out their season on Monday against No. 17 West Virginia, the game was supposed to be played previously but postponed due to COVID-19.

The game did not have any impact on Big 12 Tournament seeding or the conference standings, but still Baylor played hard and came out victorious. The Lady Bears got behind for a few minutes in the second quarter but once they went into the half on top they did not slow up, rolling past West Virginia 96-73.

DiDi Richards picked up her 526th assist in the third quarter making her 3rd all-time on the BU career list for assists. Queen Egbo scored a career-high 26 points, tied a career-high with 4 rebounds and had 10 rebounds for a double-double. DiJonai Carrington had 22 points and 10 rebounds which is her second double-double of the season.

Monday's win and 17-1 finish in conference play marks the ninth time that Baylor has had one loss or fewer in conference play.