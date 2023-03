The Eagles defeated Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A Regional Final

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The Ellison High School boy's basketball team took down the Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos in the UIL 5A Regional Final to book a ticket to the state tournament.

The Eagles defeated the Buffalos 66-50 to advance to the state semifinal which will be played on Thursday at either 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.

🚨We're headed to state!!!! Let's go!!! 🚨

First time since 1993, Killeen ISD's Ellison Eagles are heading to the UIL State Basketball Tourney at the Alamodome!!! We'll have more details soon!

🏀Today's Final Score: 66-50#WeAreKISD @EHSBoys_BB @KISDRadio @AthleticsKISD pic.twitter.com/9OtTZanJ5x — KilleenISD (@KilleenISD_) March 4, 2023

The Eagles will make their first trip back to the state tournament since 1993.