Ellison boy's basketball falls short in 5A State Final

The Eagles were attempting to become the first school from Killeen ISD to win a UIL boy's basketball state championship

SAN ANTONIO — The Ellison Eagles boy's basketball team fell short in the UIL 5A State Championship on Saturday, March 11.

The Eagles couldn't keep up with Dallas Kimball who entered the game winning 27 straight contests. Ellison fell to the Knights, 69-48.

Jamyron Keller led the team with 12 points, followed by Ahziel McIver with 10. For Kimball, they had four scorers in double digits, led by Tyler Hankamer with 17.

Ellison defeated Mansfield Summit in March 9's semifinal to make it to the title game on Saturday. They are the first team from the school to make a trip to the state tournament since 1993.

The Eagles end their season with a 38-3 record which included a perfect 14-0 in district play.