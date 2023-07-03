Ellison boys basketball becomes first in Killeen ISD history to make it to state title game

The Eagles have an overall record of 38-3 with just one game remaining, the state championship.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Ellison Eagles boys basketball team is the first one in Killeen ISD history to make it to the UIL State Championship game.

The Eagles have been flying through the state tournament, outscoring its six opponents by a total of 389-263.

The final team standing in the way of the Eagles and a state title is the Dallas Kimball Knights.

The two teams are set to square off at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m.

The Knights have posted an overall record of 32-2 with a perfect 14-0 record at neutral sites this season.

The Eagles will have to come ready to battle as the Knights look to continue its 27-game win streak on they way to a state title.

Win or lose, the City of Killeen congratulates the Eagles for making it to the end and creating history for the school district.

