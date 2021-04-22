Ellison coach Todd Wright resigns

After three seasons, Ellison will have a new head football coach in 2021.

KILLEEN, Texas — For just the second time since 2013, Ellison High School will have a new head football coach.

Thursday, Killeen ISD confirmed to 6 Sports Ellison High School head football coach Todd Wright resigned following three years with the Eagles.

Under his watch, the Eagles went 9-21 including a 2-8 mark in 2020 and never made the playoffs out of District 12-6A.

Wright came to Killeen from Houston Waltrip after guiding Waltrip to its first undefeated regular season in 2017. He replaced Trent Gregory who retired in January 2018 after five years.

Wright played at Arkansas and has multiple stops as a collegiate assistant coach.

The Ellison post will be KISD's first new head football coaching hire since Wright was hired in March 2018.