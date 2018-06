Salado ISD announced on Tuesday that Kreece Cooper will step down as the Eagles head baseball coach.

Cooper tells Channel 6 that he plans to take over his family's business.

Cooper was the Eagles head coach for the past two seasons. He led Salado to the Class 4A region III finals in 2018. He finishes with a 47-19 record.

Assistant coach Emery Atkisson will take over as head coach.

Atkisson played baseball at Stephen F. Austin before finishing his career at UMHB.

© 2018 KCEN