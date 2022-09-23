x
Emotional Brad Stevens tasked with leading Celtics through dark clouds

Even before Friday’s news conference, some team employees worried about the toll the Ime Udoka suspension saga had already taken on Brad Stevens.
BOSTON — Brad Stevens’ voice trembled near the beginning of his opening statement. 

“Obviously, it’s been a hard time,” Stevens said on Friday as he and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck held a joint press conference to address the season-long suspension levied to head coach Ime Udoka for his violations of team policies.

Stevens then choked back emotion as he expressed dismay at the “Twitter speculation, rampant bulls---,” that the Celtics’ female staffers endured in the aftermath of reports that Udoka had engaged in an intimate and consensual relationship with a Boston staff member that led to an extensive investigation into his workplace conduct.

