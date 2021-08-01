Baylor names Eric Mateos as new offensive line coach

Mateos has worked under Baylor's new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes at both BYU and LSU.

WACO, Texas — Just two days after Baylor announced it would no longer go through with the hire of Ryan Pugh as its offensive line coach, the Bears announced they will hire Eric Mateos.

Mateos worked under Baylor's new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes at both BYU and LSU. Mateos joins Baylor following two successful seasons at BYU from 2019-20. While in Provo, he helped create an o-line that anchored one of the top offenses in the country this season. BYU finished ranked in the top 15 in 10 categories including scoring, total offense, and passing offense.

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda said he has known Mateos for several years and is excited for him to join the Baylor family.

“The thing that I admire most about him is the tremendous job he does developing cohesiveness, earning trust and getting buy-in with his groups," Aranda said. "His offensive line units love him, and they play incredibly hard for him. He will pour into our student-athletes, get the most out of them and build a formidable offensive line unit."

Mateos spent two seasons from 2017-18 as the offensive line coach at Texas State and before to his stint with the Bobcats, Mateos served as the tight ends coach at LSU.

Before joining Grimes at LSU, Mateos worked under Sam Pittman at Arkansas from 2013-15.

The Overland Park, Kansas native began his coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach at Southwest Baptist in 2011 before serving a one-year stint in 2012 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Hutchinson Community College.