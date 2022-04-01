ESPN+ to debut docuseries following Baylor basketball programs Thursday

Season 3 of "Our Time" will chronicle Baylor's two championship-winning basketball programs through their seasons.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's basketball programs will become the center of a new docuseries following their seasons.

Season 3 of ESPN+ docuseries "Our Time" will debut Thursday on the network's paid streaming service. It will document both Baylor basketball programs through their 2021-22 seasons, the first season in which the series hasn't featured a football program.

The Baylor men's team is off to a 14-0 start, having won 20 straight games dating to the start of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, in which the Bears won their first national championship.

Scott Drew lost four of his starters after the Bears' title run but it hasn't fazed the team.

The historic Baylor women's program is going through a season of change. It's the first under Nicki Collen, who replaced Naismith Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey in May, after Mulkey left Baylor for LSU following three national championships in 21 seasons in Waco.

It's also the first season in which the women's team has been the Bears, having previously gone by the "Lady Bears" moniker.