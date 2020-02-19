WACO, Texas — *Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is from when the ESPN College Football Gameday crew visited Waco.

ESPN’s College Gameday bus is set to roll into Waco Thursday, Feb. 20 ahead of the Baylor men’s basketball vs. Kansas game on Saturday.

The Gameday bus will be at Vitek’s BBQ on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and will be open to the public.

The bus features lounges with leather sofas and reclining captain’s chairs, a galley kitchen and restroom. It has seven televisions in the front, a rear lounge and five receivers in the rear lounge so the Gameday team can watch five different games at once.

ESPN College Gameday commentators Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis, along with production staff, use the bus for planning and preparation sessions and to relax between Saturday morning and evening telecasts.

The bus is hosted by State Farm Agent Mike McKenzie. The commentators will not be at the event.

Vitek’s BBQ is located at 1600 Speight Ave. in Waco.

