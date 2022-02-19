ESPN's College Gameday announces return to Waco

The national basketball pregame show will return to Waco ahead of the Bears' clash against Kansas.

WACO, Texas — For the second time in three seasons, the marquee college basketball pregame show is headed to Waco.

ESPN announced Saturday its famous show College Gameday will broadcast live from the Ferrell Center ahead of the Bears' showdown against Kansas next Saturday evening.

This appearance will be the school's third time hosting the show during basketball season, after hosting on March 5, 2011, and February 22, 2020.

The Bears were ranked seventh in the AP Top 25 entering the week, but have since lost to Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks currently lead the Big 12 Conference, sitting at 10-2 in Big 12 play entering their game at West Virginia on Saturday.