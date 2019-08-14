TEMPLE, Texas — Scott Stewart knows that no one has higher expectations than his entire team. After a disappointing finish to the 2018 season, Temple is poised to make a deep run in 2019.

"We have a lot of guys that are going to be under the big lights for the first time," said Stewart. "The only way to get experience is to play so a lot of our guys have valuable experience on both sides of the football."

Dave Campbell Texas Football has Temple projected to finish second behind Midway in the always competitive District 12-6A.

"A lot of things are expected, especially on defense knowing we have only one returning starter," said Linebacker Quincy Marshall. "If we all come together, it will be a great season."

Temple will open the season at Round Rock Cedar Ridge on August 30 at 7:30pm.



